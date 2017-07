Former world No. 1 Novak Djokovic is in doubt for the US Open due to his elbow injury, Serbian media reported, citing the country's Davis Cup team doctor.

Djokovic retired hurt during the Wimbledon quarter-finals and said he was considering a break to recover from the long-standing injury to his right elbow.

Serbia's Sportski Zurnal reported that the 30-year-old could face up to 12 weeks on the sidelines.