Djokovic dumped out of Madrid Open by Edmund
Novak Djokovic crashed out of the Madrid Open yesterday, as the 12-time Grand Slam champion lost in three sets to Britain's Kyle Edmund.
Edmund had not taken a set off Djokovic in three previous meetings, but the Serb is still feeling the effects of elbow surgery and his 23-year-old opponent took full advantage.
Djokovic stormed through the second set on the Manolo Santana court and, at his best, might never have looked back, but he spurned three break-points early in the decider and Edmund won 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.
This was only the third time Edmund had beaten a player ranked as high as world No. 12 and the 30-year-old Djokovic is by far his biggest scalp yet.
"Kyle was just better in the decisive moments and I was a bit unlucky," Djokovic said .
"He's playing the best tennis of his life."
Meanwhile, world No. 1 Rafael Nadal beat Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-1 yesterday and will face Argentina's Diego Schwartzman for a place in the quarter-finals. - AFP
