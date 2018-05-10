Tennis

Djokovic dumped out of Madrid Open by Edmund

Novak Djokovic reacts after losing to Kyle Edmund. PHOTO: EPA
Novak Djokovic crashed out of the Madrid Open yesterday, as the 12-time Grand Slam champion lost in three sets to Britain's Kyle Edmund.

Edmund had not taken a set off Djokovic in three previous meetings, but the Serb is still feeling the effects of elbow surgery and his 23-year-old opponent took full advantage.

Djokovic stormed through the second set on the Manolo Santana court and, at his best, might never have looked back, but he spurned three break-points early in the decider and Edmund won 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

This was only the third time Edmund had beaten a player ranked as high as world No. 12 and the 30-year-old Djokovic is by far his biggest scalp yet.

"Kyle was just better in the decisive moments and I was a bit unlucky," Djokovic said .

"He's playing the best tennis of his life."

Meanwhile, world No. 1 Rafael Nadal beat Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-1 yesterday and will face Argentina's Diego Schwartzman for a place in the quarter-finals. - AFP

