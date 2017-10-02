Djokovic eager to return from break
Novak Djokovic is recovering from a "significant" elbow injury and is keen to get back on the ATP Tour again, the 12-time Grand Slam champion's new physiotherapist Ulises Badio has said.
A prolonged dip in form before the injury forced Djokovic to curtail his season after retiring against Tomas Berdych in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon in July.
The former world No. 1, who retained Andre Agassi as his head coach, added Argentinian Badio and Italian fitness coach Marco Panichi to his team and is expected to return early next year. - REUTERS