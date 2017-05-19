Djokovic: Federer smart to quit clay this season

Roger Federer made a smart decision by pulling out of this month's French Open, where he has less chance of adding to his 18 Grand Slam titles than on the sport's quicker surfaces, world No. 2 Novak Djokovic said yesterday.

Federer, who announced his withdrawal from the May 28-June 11 claycourt Major on Monday, said he felt he needed to avoid playing on clay this season to help prolong his career.

"You know, he's very smart in his decision-making... He knows what he's doing," said Djokovic. "Of course, he's aware he has much better chance to win big trophies on quicker surfaces."