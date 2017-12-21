Tennis

Djokovic picks new format for Australian Open warm-up

Dec 21, 2017 06:00 am

Former world No. 1 Novak Djokovic will warm up for a tilt at a record seventh Australian Open crown by playing in an innovative quickfire event at Melbourne Park.

Djokovic, who has been sidelined since July with a right elbow injury, and volatile Australian Nick Kyrgios will headline the eight-man Tie Break Tens tournament at Margaret Court Arena at Melbourne Park on Jan 10. - AFP

