Djokovic sacks coaching team

Twelve-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic has dismissed his entire coaching team, including long-time coach Marian Vajda, as he attempts to arrest an alarming slide in form in the past year.

The Serbian believes that this "shock therapy" will help him return to the top of the game, said a statement on his official website.

The world No. 2 next competes at the Madrid Open and will tour alone until he finds the right person to take over as head coach.

The 29-year-old Serb lost his 122-week No. 1 spot to Britain's Andy Murray last November.

In his five events since January's Australian Open - where he exited in the second round - he has failed to advance beyond the last eight.

- WIRE SERVICES