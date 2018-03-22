Djokovic says he’s playing pain-free at last
Novak Djokovic insists he is playing pain-free for the first time in "years" as he prepares for the Miami Masters.
The former world No. 1 has been beset with an elbow injury that sidelined him for half a year after he was forced to retire in the last eight of Wimbledon last year.
He said: "I actually started playing pain-free in the last two days. It's quite refreshing because everything else had pain involved." - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now