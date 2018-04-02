Djokovic splits with Agassi
Former tennis world No. 1 Novak Djokovic has parted company with head coach Andre Agassi after struggling to rediscover his form following a long elbow injury lay-off.
"With only the best intentions, I tried to help Novak. We far too often found ourselves agreeing to disagree," Agassi said in a statement broadcast by ESPN.
"I wish him only the best moving forward."
The split leaves Djokovic's coaching staff down to Czech Radek Stepanek. - REUTERS
