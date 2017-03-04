Djokovic stunned by giant-killer Kyrgios

Novak Djokovic crashed out of the Mexican Open in Acapulco, following a quarter-final defeat by Nick Kyrgios yesterday.

The sixth-seeded Australian served brilliantly against the Serbian, firing 25 aces on his way to a 7-6 (11/9), 7-5 victory over the 12-time Grand Slam champion.

He saved two set points to win the first-set tie-break, while taking advantage of the only chance he had to break Djokovic's serve in the second set.

It was the first meeting between the pair.

The 21-year-old Kyrgios, renowned for a volatile temperament that has seen him disciplined by umpires and tournament officials in the past, has now beaten Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer the first time he has faced them.

Djokovic was clearly in a foul mood after the match, and spoke to the media only briefly.

Asked for his thoughts on the match, he replied: "Not great."

When asked what he thought of Krygios, Djokovic said: "He has a great serve, I hope he wins. Congratulations."

A delighted Krygios said that he doesn't change his game when he meets top players.

PRESSURE

Said the Australian: "I served very well today, I fought on every point, trying to put him under as much pressure as possible on every point on his serve and at the end it worked."

Next up for Kyrgios in the semi-finals will be America's Sam Querrey, who beat fourth seed Dominic Thiem 6-1, 7-5.

Meanwhile, Nadal made it 13 career wins from 13 in Acapulco with a 7-6 (7/2), 6-3 win over qualifier Yoshihito Nishioka.