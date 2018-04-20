Djokovic stunned by Thiem

Novak Djokovic was knocked out of the Monte Carlo Masters by an inspired Dominic Thiem in the third round yesterday.

Thiem, a two-time French Open semi-finalist, won 6-7(2/7), 6-2, 6-3 despite a battling effort from Djokovic.

Thiem started strongly, but threw away three set-points as Djokovic claimed the first set in a tie-break.

The Austrian recovered in the second set, reeling off five consecutive games to extend the match.

He made the crucial breakthrough in game seven of the deciding set with a venomous backhand up the line, and closed it out with another break on his second match-point. - AFP