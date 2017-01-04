Djokovic survives scare in Doha

Novak Djokovic (above) said his first-set struggles were down to rustiness.

Novak Djokovic battled back from 5-1 down against world No. 63 Jan-Lennard Struff to claim his first victory of the season at the Qatar Open yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The world No. 2 lost his opening two service games and struggled with the German's big serves in the early exchanges.

But the Serb rallied in determined fashion to eventually take the first-round match 7-6 (7/1), 6-3.

"It wasn't a great start, I was 1-5 down, it didn't look very good," Djokovic said after winning in just under 90 minutes.

He attributed his slow start to early-season rustiness rather than any long-term concerns over his form, following a relatively poor second half of last season.

"I guess I had to get more time to get the engine started.

"It's the first match of the year, you never know how you're going to start.

"I mean, I was a bit flat on my feet, and Struff, credit to him for playing aggressive, hitting the serves well, and ripping (the) ball from the baseline.

"But I stayed composed because I knew, I believed that I could find the rhythm, start reading his serve better, and that's what happened."

Djokovic, who is the defending champion in Doha, hit 17 winners but also 20 unforced errors.