Djokovic will beat Murray in 'great' final

Who do you think will win the men's singles title at the Australian Open and why?

PARADORN: If we are focusing on the big names, the favourites will have to be Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic.

Roger Federer has a chance as well, but he just came back from injury.

It will be a final between the top two players in the world - Murray and Djokovic. It's a tough call, but I would like to see Novak win this one.

What do you think went wrong with Djokovic at the end of last year and is he back to his best?

There was a lot of focus on him and I think that affected him. If you ask me, both Djokovic and Murray have the same capability to be world No. 1.

I think the turning point for Djokovic came in his win over Murray in Doha before the Australian Open.

His belief is back and, with renewed energy and confidence, I think he has a higher chance than Andy Murray of winning the Australian Open.

Stan Wawrinka and Kei Nishikori were taken to five sets by their opponents on Monday. Why do you think they struggled?

At Grand Slams, it doesn't mean that the big-name players will go out there and win in straight sets every time.

Opponents have an equal chance as well and we must also bear in mind that this is the first Slam of the year and the players just had their off seasons.

This shows how hard it is to train and prepare for a new season.

To start with five sets is not ideal, and it takes a lot of energy out of the players. But at least they know what to correct and improve on early in the tournament.

What do you think it will take for Nishikori to become the first Asian man to win a Grand Slam men's singles title?

It all depends on his fitness, his game and his opponents.

He is the world No. 5, but he will have to beat the top players to win a first Grand Slam title.

It will be difficult feat, but I think he can do it. His game is there, but he needs a bit more push with his physique and mentality.

For him to be a Grand Slam champion, he will have to improve on his mental strength.

What's your take on the home hopes - Bernard Tomic and Nick Kyrgios? Can they make a surprise run in Melbourne?

Bernard Tomic is a wonderful player and he might go as far as the semi-finals.

Nick Kyrgios is a dark horse for sure. He has a lot of potential and he is more confident and relaxed now.

Obviously, he went through a lot and those were big lessons for him. Now he knows what tennis means for him and I don't think he will repeat his mistakes.

At 21, he's definitely not too young because in tennis, you could be 19 or 22 and still win your first Grand Slam title.

Can you tell us more about your punditry work with FOX Sports?

It's my second Australian Open working with FOX Sports - the home of the Grand Slams.

This time, I'm here for the entire two weeks of the tournament.

It's a little bit more in depth because last year, I covered only one week of the tournament, as well as the French Open.