Djokovic wins on 10th match-point

Novak Djokovic needed 10 match-points to claim a hard fought straight-set victory over Borna Coric yesterday, setting up a Monte Carlo Masters third-round clash with Dominic Thiem.

The 12-time Grand Slam champion, playing only his fourth tournament since Wimbledon last July after struggling with a right elbow injury, overcame some late nerves to win 7-6(7/2), 7-5.

Meanwhile, world No. 1 Rafael Nadal started his bid for an 11th Monte Carlo Masters title with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene.