Federer admits that he got lucky

Roger Federer dramatically fought his way into the Miami Open semi-finals with a 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (8/6) victory over Czech 10th seed Tomas Berdych yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 35-year-old Swiss, who has already won the Australian Open and Indian Wells this year, extended his winning streak over Berdych to seven matches.

There was plenty of tension in the match-deciding tie-breaker, where Federer saved match point before Berdych lost on a double-fault.

"I definitely got very lucky at the end, but I think I showed great heart today," Federer said.

"I fought and Tomas definitely started to step it up, but it was a great match at the end."

Federer will face Nick Kyrgios in the semi-finals, after the Australian came through an entertaining 6-4, 6-7 (9/11), 6-3 victory over 19-year-old German Alexander Zverev.

Tempers flared during the match when a botched line call and contentious decision by the chair umpire to allow a challenge on the point caused both players to react angrily.

"You might cost me the match," Zverev told chair umpire Fergus Murphy.

"You know that. The decision is absolute crap."

Kyrgios, meanwhile, was not happy either, giving the linesman a verbal spray for missing the call.

Meanwhile, in the women's draw, Johanna Konta became the first British woman to reach a Miami Open final when she outlasted American veteran Venus Williams 6-4, 7-5.

Konta eventually put away the 36-year-old Williams after more than two hours of attrition on the Crandon Park hardcourt.