Federer and Nadal cruise in Montreal

Roger Federer needed less than an hour to defeat Canadian Peter Polansky 6-2, 6-1 at the Rogers Cup in Montreal yesterday morning (Singapore time) in his first appearance since winning a record eighth Wimbledon title last month.

Rafael Nadal also enjoyed an easy 6-1, 6-2 rout of Croatia's Borna Coric as he raced through the first set in just 29 minutes and did not face a break-point until the 13th game.

Gael Monfils produced the comeback of the day to beat Kei Nishikori in three sets, while Canada's Denis Shapovalov enjoyed the biggest win of his young career by defeating hard-hitting Argentine Juan Martin del Potro 6-3, 7-6 (7/4).

In this morning's Round of 16, Shapovalov, 18, will face Nadal.