Federer and Nadal to play together at Laver Cup

Long-time rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will achieve a career first in Prague this weekend when they play side by side in the Laver Cup, a team event featuring Team Europe against Team World.

World No. 1 Nadal and No. 2 Federer are expected to be selected by Europe team skipper Bjorn Borg to play doubles as well as singles. It will be the two legends' first appearance on the same side of the court in a rivalry which has spanned the best part of two decades.

Joining Federer and Nadal in the Europe team are fellow top-10 players Marin Cilic, Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem with former world No. 4 Tomas Berdych.