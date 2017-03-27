Tennis

Federer and Wawrinka win

Mar 27, 2017 06:00 am

Roger Federer survived a brave challenge from American qualifier Frances Tiafoe before emerging with a 7-6 (7/2) 6-3 victory as he got his Miami Open title bid underway yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Top seed Stan Wawrinka got off to a solid start, beating Argentina's Horacio Zeballos 6-3, 6-4.

In the women's draw, second seed Karolina Pliskova beat Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan 7-5, 6-3 to move into the last 16 but fifth seed Agnieszka Radwanska was beaten 6-0, 6-3 by Mirjana Lucic-Baroni. - AFP