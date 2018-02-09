Federer could become oldest world No. 1 in Holland

Roger Federer, 36, has announced that he will play in next week's ATP event in Rotterdam, where a semi-final run would make him the oldest-ever world No. 1. He is just 155 points behind top-ranked Rafael Nadal.

American Andre Agassi holds the record as the oldest top-ranked men's player in history, achieving the feat aged 33 years and 131 days in 2003. - AFP