Federer crashes out in Dubai

Roger Federer blamed a lack of commitment for his shock 3-6, 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (7/5) loss to world No. 116 Evgeny Donskoy of Russia in the Dubai Open second round on Wednesday.

Swiss Federer, playing his first tournament since winning his 18th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January, wasted three match-points in the second set, and led 5-2 in the third before the 26-year-old Donskoy fought back.

Third seed Federer, seven-time champion in Dubai, surged 5-1 ahead in the tie-breaker, but qualifier Donskoy reeled off six points in a row to secure a remarkable victory.

"Maybe I wasn't really committed enough, I think," the 35-year-old Federer said.

"Commitment in tennis is a big thing.

"Today I wasn't, really.

"That sort of is a feeling you get and it trickles in an entire game.

"Legs also felt slower out here tonight.

"I felt tired all day.

"I tried to get myself in shape, and, you know... It's just a tough loss tonight.

"So many chances. It was crazy.

"There are no excuses there."

Donskoy will next face French seventh seed Lucas Pouille, who beat qualifier Marius Copil 6-1 6-4, in the quarter-finals.