Federer eases into q-finals

World No. 1 Roger Federer's remarkable run continued, as he booked his quarter-final berth in the ATP Indian Wells Masters with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Jeremy Chardy yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Federer, who won his 20th tennis Grand Slam when he captured the Australian Open in January, is off to one of his strongest career starts and is now 15-0 in 2018.

He advances to the quarter-finals where he will face South Korea's Chung Hyeon, who beat 30th-seeded Pablo Cuevas 6-1, 6-3 earlier.