Federer in fine form ahead of Australian Open

Roger Federer continued his preparation for the Australian Open with a 6-3, 7-6(8) win over Russia's Karen Khachanov in the Hopman Cup in Perth yesterday.

The Swiss veteran won the first set 6-3, but was given a tougher time by his 21-year-old opponent in the second, when he squeezed through on a tie-break 7-6.

In the deciding game, Federer rode his luck to win when Khachanov lost a review on a shot that went out of play.

Switzerland play the third game of the eight-nation mixed-team event against United States on Friday.