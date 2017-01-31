Federer a master of his fate

In his darkest moments last year, when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought - he still had the game to maybe sneak another Grand Slam title.

He was right.

Federer, who missed the Rio Olympics and US Open last year while he recovered, outlasted Rafael Nadal in five sets on Sunday to clinch his 18th Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park, 4½ years after his last.

"There's never a guarantee but I was always positive," the 35-year-old told the Australian Open website, about how he got through the doldrums last year.

"It was about staying calm and believing the work's paying off and that the variety I have in my game maybe allows me to maybe sneak in one or a couple."

Federer said his belief was also based on the fact that until his injury, he was still competing well, reaching two Grand Slam finals in 2015 and two semi-finals last year.

"If you look back at my results, in 2016 and especially in 2015, I think I played some really good tennis and some good attacking tennis," he said.

"Honestly, I believed I could do it, the question was how's Novak (Djokovic) going to play, how's Andy (Murray) going to play, Rafa and everybody.

Knowing that I have only so much tennis left... I hope I can come back, of course. Roger Federer, when asked if he had suggested he would retire before the 2018 Australian Open, at the trophy ceremony on Sunday

BIGGEST ENEMY: TIME

"I knew it was going to be hard because they're not getting any worse and I am getting older, so I don't have much time."

With Murray and Djokovic both crashing out before the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park, Federer took his chance, beating Kei Nishikori, Stan Wawrinka and then Nadal.

He said Sunday's 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 win ranked alongside his 2009 French Open victory, which completed a career Grand Slam and ended a run of three defeats in the final.

BY THE NUMBERS 18 In winning his 18th Grand Slam, Roger Federer now has four more Major titles than the next best, Pete Sampras and Rafael Nadal. 2 Federer’s latest victory makes him the second oldest man to win a Major singles title in the Open era at the age of 35, behind Ken Rosewall, who won Grand Slam titles when he was 36 and 37.

"I think this one will take more time to sink in. When I go back to Switzerland, I'll think, 'Wow'. The magnitude of this match is going to feel different," he said.

"I can't compare this one to any other one except for maybe the French Open in '09. I waited for the French Open, I tried, I fought. I tried again and failed. Eventually I made it. This feels similar."

Federer had promised to "party like rock stars" after capturing his fifth Australian Open crown, and he was bleary eyed when he turned up to the champions' photo shoot in Melbourne yesterday.

"Waking up, I don't know if I slept, even if I did sleep," said Federer. "I had to look at the highlights again to remember how close the match was again."

Federer, who climbed to 10th in the world rankings after his win, added it was his self-belief when he was trailing 3-1 in the final set that had helped him to victory.

"I said to myself, 'I'm all in'," he said. "I still had the mindset that I had nothing to lose.