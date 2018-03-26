Federer to skip clay-court season

Roger Federer won't go for a 21st Grand Slam title at this year's French Open.

The 36-year-old Swiss great said he'll skip the clay-court season after losing to Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round of the Miami Masters yesterday morning (Singapore time) .

The world No. 1 confirmed the plan after falling 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) to qualifier Kokkinakis.

"I decided not to play the clay season," said Federer, who won his 20th Grand Slam tournament at the Australian Open in January, but will lose the world No. 1 ranking to Rafael Nadal after his shock defeat.

It's the second straight year that Federer will forego a clay-court campaign.

Last year, after winning back-to-back tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami, he took a break, returning in mid-June at the grass court tournament in Stuttgart.