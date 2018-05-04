Federer to skip clay-court swing
Roger Federer announced on Wednesday that he will start his grass-court tennis season at the ATP tournament in Stuttgart next month, after skipping the clay-court swing.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion decided to miss the clay-court season, as he did last year, in order to be fully prepared for Wimbledon, where he won a record eighth title last season.
The week-long Stuttgart event starts on June 11, the day after the men's French Open final at Roland Garros.
"On grass, my expectations are naturally high. So I'm looking forward to once again playing in Stuttgart," he said on his website. - AFP
