Federer to skip clay-court swing

Roger Federer announced on Wednesday that he will start his grass-court tennis season at the ATP tournament in Stuttgart next month, after skipping the clay-court swing.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion decided to miss the clay-court season, as he did last year, in order to be fully prepared for Wimbledon, where he won a record eighth title last season.

The week-long Stuttgart event starts on June 11, the day after the men's French Open final at Roland Garros.