Federer through after rain delay, Djokovic ousted

World No. 1 Roger Federer finished off Federico Delbonis in a rain-disrupted match yesterday morning (Singapore time) to reach the third round of the Indian Wells tournament, as five-time champion Novak Djokovic was toppled.

The Swiss tennis legend needed an hour to close out his second-round victory 6-3, 7-6 (8-6).

"It's been a long time since I have been interrupted at night and have to come back the next day," he said.

His title defence got off to a soggy start on Saturday night when play was suspended because of rain showers with Federer up a set and tied 2-2 in the second.

The clouds rolled in just before the start of their match on Saturday. After a short delay to start the first set, they managed to play until the skies blackened and the heavy rains came in the second. After another 90-minute delay, the organisers suspended play for the night.

Federer, who has a record 20 Grand Slam singles titles, is making his 17th appearance in the California desert and is assured of remaining world No. 1 if he makes it to the semi-finals.

Federer and Djokovic both came into the tournament seeking to become the first six-time winner of the event.