Federer: 'Wimbledon is my biggest goal'

Roger Federer, fresh from winning his third title of the year in Miami yesterday morning (Singapore time), said he will take an almost two-month break before returning for the French Open next month.

Federer has won the Australian Open, Indian Wells and Miami Open since coming back from a six-month injury lay-off and he said he'll skip some clay-court tournaments, including Masters series events in Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome.

"I'm not 24 anymore, so things have changed in a big way and I probably won't play any clay court event except the French (Open)," the 35-year-old Swiss maestro told ESPN in an on-court interview.

"That is what it is going to look like, I need rest, my body needs healing, I need time as well to prepare, you will probably see me at the French again.

"I want to stay healthy and enjoy myself. Because when I am healthy and feeling good, I can produce tennis like this.

"When I am not feeling this good, there is no chance I will be in the finals competing with Rafa.

"That is why this break coming now in the clay-court season and focusing everything now on the French, the grass and then the hard courts after that is going to be the key for me."

Federer beat Nadal in straight sets in the Miami final yesterday morning, his fourth straight win against his long-time rival.

The 18-time Grand Slam winner now appears to be mainly focused on the grass season and adding to his seven titles at Wimbledon.

I can't keep this pace up every single day or the desire will run out. Roger Federer

He downplayed expectations for the French Open, which he has won just once.

"I will probably stay on hard courts... and get on the clay two weeks before the French. That's the plan for now and, hopefully, I will play the French and we will see how the build-up is going to go," said Federer.

"Wimbledon has to be the biggest goal now, in the near future, the American hard courts I guess as well. The French Open I guess, to some extent, we will see what happens, no pressure there really.

"But all of the grass is important to me," he said.

"For me, basically the second half of the season is the big priority, which is why I am taking this break now."

WORRY

Federer is also concerned that playing on clay may cause trouble for his knee.

"Part of the situation was that my knee was really strange on the clay last year, so maybe being away from the clay as much as possible is a good thing as well, even though I don't think it was because of the clay as such," he said.

"But my physio and my fitness guy thought that it is also a good thing not to be too much on clay. I feel very comfortable, very confident that it is the right decision."

Spending time with his young family is also a consideration, said Federer, as well as the need to keep himself motivated.

"I can't keep this pace up every single day or the desire will run out.