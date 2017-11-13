Federer off to winning start

Roger Federer started his ATP World Tour Finals campaign with a 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) win over American debutant Jack Sock at The O2 Arena in London last night.

Federer, who was making his 15th appearance at the season-ending tournament for the world's top-eight players, will next meet big-serving Croat Marin Cilic tomorrow. Germany's Alexander Zverev completes their group.