Furious Kyrgios storms  off midway through match

Australian firebrand Nick Kyrgios stormed off court to loud boos midway through his opening match at the Shanghai Masters yesterday, two days after his China Open final meltdown.

The 22-year-old fumed that he was "sick of this place" and then abruptly called it quits immediately after losing the first set 7/5 on a tie-break to American Steve Johnson, having been docked a point for the second match running.

The ATP Tour said it has launched an investigation.

On Sunday, Kyrgios was similarly hit with a point penalty and had a running row with the umpire in losing the Beijing final to Rafael Nadal 6-2, 6-1.

A member of Kyrgios' coaching team told AFP in Shanghai as the player exited the arena that the world No. 21 had injured his shoulder.

Kyrgios seemed untroubled by the injury when they entered the first-set tie-break, but he soon lost his temper.

He was angered by spectators in the close-knit arena getting up during the tie-break.

"What's happening here?" he asked, before muttering: "Exactly why I shouldn't come here."

He appeared to blame the umpire for failing to get the spectators in line and his afternoon spiralled fast when he received a point penalty.

"What is he doing? Is this normal?" Kyrgios asked somebody in the official area of the arena, where spectators and players are in close proximity.

"Poor officiating again," Kyrgios then complained and added: "Sick of this place."

Johnson then wrapped up the set and Kyrgios decided he had enough, shaking hands with his opponent and the umpire, packing his bag and departing, leaving everyone in disbelief.