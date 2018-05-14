Halep eyes major breakthrough

World No. 1 tennis player Simona Halep said yesterday she was looking to lay the groundwork for a Grand Slam breakthrough at the French Open at this week's Italian Open.

The Romanian, 26, finished runner-up in Rome last year before losing in the final in Roland Garros for a second time. She was also a finalist at this year's Australian Open.

"Of course, the Grand Slam is now for me the most important tournament," said top seed Halep ahead of the French Open which starts in Paris on May 21.