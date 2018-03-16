Halep hangs on to reach semis

Women's tennis world No. 1 Simona Halep overcame strong winds and a determined Petra Martic to advance to the BNP Paribas Open semi-finals with a three-set victory yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Romanian's 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-3 triumph ensured she advanced to the semi-finals at Indian Wells for the third time.

Halep improved to 18-1 on the season and is looking to win her second WTA Tour title of 2018.