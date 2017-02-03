Halep into last eight in St Petersburg

Romanian top seed Simona Halep advanced to the St Petersburg Ladies Trophy quarter-finals with a straight-sets win over Croatia's Ana Konjuh yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Fourth-ranked Halep crashed out of last month's Australian Open in the first round and had to rally from behind in both sets in Russia before overcoming 19-year-old Konjuh 6-4, 7-6 (7/2).

She will next come up against Russian wildcard Natalia Vikhlyantseva, 19, who upset her eighth-seeded compatriot Daria Kasatkina 7-6 (7/4), 6-2.

St Petersburg-born Svetlana Kuznetsova, seeded third, also claimed a quarter-final spot by beating Daria Gavrilova 6-1, 6-3 in a replay of last year's Kremlin Cup final.