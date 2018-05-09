Halep nearer to third Madrid title

Reigning champion Simona Halep edged closer to a third consecutive Madrid Open title by beating Belgium's Elise Mertens yesterday.

Halep, the winner in 2016 and 2017, was made to work harder in the second set on Manolo Santana but the world No. 1's 6-0, 6-3 victory was never in doubt.

Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic will now await Halep in the last 16 as the Romanian continues to prepare for the French Open, where she twice finished runner-up.

Halep won the first eight games in a row to lead 6-0, 2-0, with her clay-court counter-attacking too strong for Mertens to handle.

Mertens offered some late resistance as her opponent's concentration wavered, but a double fault confirmed Halep's victory in a brief one hour and 11 minutes.

Earlier, Petra Kvitova battled to a 6-3, 7-6 (10/8) victory over Puerto Rico's Monica Puig to register her seventh consecutive win.

Kvitova's hard-hitting game lends itself more to the faster surfaces but, after the lifting the title on clay in Prague last weekend, she has maintained her momentum.