Halep thumped by Wozniacki

World No. 1 Simona Halep (above) could miss out on the knockout stages of the WTA Finals for three years in a row after yesterday's loss to Caroline Wozniacki.

Coming into this year's BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented by SC Global, world No. 1 Simona Halep held the distinction of qualifying for the Finals four years on the trot - the longest streak among the active players.

But, the 26-year-old is now facing the prospect of exiting the prestigious US$7 million (S$9.52m) tournament at the Singapore Indoor Stadium at the group stages for the third time in four seasons.

In a Red Group encounter last night, the Romanian was thrashed 6-0, 6-2 in 63 minutes by former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki.

Both players came into last night's match with a win under their belts, and were looking for another to cement their passage into the semi-finals.

DEVASTATING DANE

But Wozniacki gave Halep no quarter at all - the Dane broke Halep five times in eight attempts, hitting two aces and nine winners, and saved the lone break point she faced.

After making 17 unforced errors in 14 games, Halep cut a frustrated figure after the match.

"I think it was one of my bad days. I made too many mistakes and she didn't miss," said Halep, who finished runner-up to Serena Williams in 2014, but exited the competition in the group stages with a 1-2 win-loss record in the last two years.

"In the second set, I felt that I could come back at 4-2 (down). But it was too late."

While she gave her opponent credit for the win, Halep felt her lapses explained the lop-sided result.

Halep said: "She's a very tough opponent, but I didn't feel that she did everything on court because she didn't make many winners.

"I knew that her game is just to keep playing, and to put you in a difficult position.

"I didn't feel the ball (tonight)... I felt a little bit heavier on court. I felt everything was slow, and I wanted to overhit the ball.

"I missed too many shots today."

World No. 6 Wozniacki, who thrashed Elina Svitolina 6-2, 6-0 on Monday, booked her place in the knockout rounds with her win.

She said: "I thought I played really well out there... I just ran a lot of balls down and I played aggressive and I mixed up the pace, and everything that I wanted to do kind of was going my way.

"The other match and this match today, I played on a really high level. It must have been really frustrating for the other girls."

Halep will play Svitolina, who lost 7-6(9/7), 3-6, 5-7 to Caroline Garcia, in the other Red Group tie last night, in her final group game tomorrow.

On her chances of progressing to the semi-finals, Halep said: "I'm not thinking about qualification. I'm thinking about playing better than today, definitely.

"Every time I go on court, I just want to be better than I had been a day or two ago.

"So everything I have in my head now is just to shake this (loss) off, and just play better the next round."

