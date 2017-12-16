Tennis

Hewitt comes out of retirement to play doubles

Dec 16, 2017 06:00 am

Former world No. 1 tennis player Lleyton Hewitt will come out of retirement to play doubles at next month's Australian Open in Melbourne, it was reported yesterday.

The 36-year-old Australian will partner Sam Groth at the Jan 15-28 Grand Slam.

"It's going to be a bit of fun - that's what the Australian Open is about," Hewitt told Melbourne's Herald-Sun newspaper.

The former US Open and Wimbledon singles champion had retired from top-level tennis after this year's Australian Open. - AFP

