Hobbling Murray crashes out of Wimbledon in last eight

Andy Murray's Wimbledon title defence ended in a 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1, 6-1 quarter-final defeat by Sam Querrey yesterday as the hip injury that has dogged the world No. 1 throughout the tournament finally got the better of him.

Murray, who had only lost to Querrey once in eight previous encounters, was struggling to move around the court in the final two sets against the big-serving American, who will now face Marin Cilic in the semi-finals. Cilic defeated Gilles Muller 3-6, 7-6 (8/6), 7-5, 5-7, 6-1 last night.

"I'm still in shock myself," Querrey said. "I didn't start my best but kept with it and kept swinging and I hit my groove in the fourth and fifth sets.

"It feels great and it's a dream come true ... to get to a semi-final and have it happen at Wimbledon makes it a bit more special."

Twice champion Murray raced through the opening set with no sign of injury, but after being pegged back by Querrey in the second, he grimaced in pain in the third when the American hit a backhand winner at 4-5.

While Murray claimed that set on a tie-break, it went downhill from there as Querrey won nine games in a row to take the fourth set 6-1 and open up a 3-0 lead in the fifth.

The Centre Court crowd did their best to get behind the home favourite, but there was no way back for the Briton, whose reign ended in disappointing fashion.