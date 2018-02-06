Tennis

Holders France through to Davis Cup quarter-finals

Match Report
Feb 06, 2018 06:00 am

Adrian Mannarino sent defending champions France through to the Davis Cup quarter-finals yesterday after sealing victory over the Holland, while Croatia knocked off Canada to follow Spain through.

World No. 25 Mannarino atoned for Friday's straight-set loss to Thiemo de Bakker in the opening singles rubber by outlasting Robin Haase 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-5, 6-7 (2/7), 7-5 to clinch a 3-1 win in Albertville, France. He was a late call-up after Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Lucas Pouille pulled out injured. - AFP

Tennis

Kvitova wins in St Petersburg

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Tennis