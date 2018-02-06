Holders France through to Davis Cup quarter-finals

Adrian Mannarino sent defending champions France through to the Davis Cup quarter-finals yesterday after sealing victory over the Holland, while Croatia knocked off Canada to follow Spain through.

World No. 25 Mannarino atoned for Friday's straight-set loss to Thiemo de Bakker in the opening singles rubber by outlasting Robin Haase 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-5, 6-7 (2/7), 7-5 to clinch a 3-1 win in Albertville, France. He was a late call-up after Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Lucas Pouille pulled out injured. - AFP