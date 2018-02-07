Tennis

Injured Nadal back this month

Feb 07, 2018 06:00 am

Rafael Nadal expects to be back playing competitive tennis by the end of the month, the world No. 1 revealed yesterday.

The 31-year-old was forced to pull out of his Australian Open quarter-final against Marin Cilic in the fifth set two weeks ago due to a thigh injury.

"It's a small injury that needs time and rest and recovery, and that's what we're doing," Nadal said. - AFP

