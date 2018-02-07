Injured Nadal back this month
Rafael Nadal expects to be back playing competitive tennis by the end of the month, the world No. 1 revealed yesterday.
The 31-year-old was forced to pull out of his Australian Open quarter-final against Marin Cilic in the fifth set two weeks ago due to a thigh injury.
"It's a small injury that needs time and rest and recovery, and that's what we're doing," Nadal said. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now