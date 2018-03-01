Injury cuts short Nadal's comeback

World No. 2 Rafael Nadal pulled out of the Mexican Open yesterday morning (Singapore time), cutting short his comeback from an injury when his ailing right hip flared up again.

"My goal and hope was to play in this tournament. Unfortunately, in my last training session yesterday, I felt a sharp pain in my leg again," the 31-year-old Spanish star said hours before what was to have been his opening match of the ATP Tour event in Acapulco. - AFP