Injury setback for Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios suffered an injury setback just two weeks before the start of Wimbledon as he was forced to retire during his first-round match at the Queen's Club Championships in London on Monday.

The Australian slipped awkwardly on the grass at the back of the court during a rally at 4-4 in the first set against American Donald Young, succumbing again to a recent, problematic hip injury.

After lying on court for a few minutes after the slip, Kyrgios needed a medical time-out. When he resumed, he went on to squander two break-points before losing the first set 7-3 in a tie-break and then deciding to retire from the contest.

Despite the setback, he expects to play at Wimbledon, which begins on July 3.

"I'd play Wimbledon if I was injured pretty bad anyway," he said.

"Yeah, I will be playing, for sure."