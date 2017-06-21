Tennis

Injury setback for Kyrgios

Jun 21, 2017 06:00 am

Nick Kyrgios suffered an injury setback just two weeks before the start of Wimbledon as he was forced to retire during his first-round match at the Queen's Club Championships in London on Monday.

The Australian slipped awkwardly on the grass at the back of the court during a rally at 4-4 in the first set against American Donald Young, succumbing again to a recent, problematic hip injury.

After lying on court for a few minutes after the slip, Kyrgios needed a medical time-out. When he resumed, he went on to squander two break-points before losing the first set 7-3 in a tie-break and then deciding to retire from the contest.

Despite the setback, he expects to play at Wimbledon, which begins on July 3.

"I'd play Wimbledon if I was injured pretty bad anyway," he said.

"Yeah, I will be playing, for sure."

Meanwhile, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga put his shock first-round exit at his home French Open firmly behind him when he beat compatriot Adrian Mannarino 6-2, 6-2 in the first round on Monday.  - REUTERS

