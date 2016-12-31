It's love-all between Williams and Reddit co-founder Ohanian

Tennis superstar Serena Williams announced yesterday morning (Singapore time) that she is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, breaking the news with a poem on her verified Reddit account.

Americans Williams, 35, and Ohanian, 33, did not reveal a wedding date in the postings, listed under the Reddit tag "isaidyes".

"I came home A little late, Someone had a bag packed for me, And a carriage awaited, Destination: Rome, To escort me to my very own "charming" Back to where our stars first collided, And now it was full circle

"At the same table we first met by chance. This time he made it not by chance But by choice, Down on one knee He said 4 words And r/isaidyes," Williams posted on her account.

A reply from his verified account said: "And you made me the happiest man on the planet."

Together with Steve Huffman, Ohanian set up social media and content aggregator site Reddit in 2005, according to The Mirror.

After it was acquired by Conde Naste Publications in 2006, he remained with the company until 2010, when he left to work on several other start-ups.

He eventually returned to Reddit a few years later.

The Mirror reports his net worth to be somewhere in the US$4.5 million (S$6.5m) region.

A source told US Weekly that Ohanian first met Williams over lunch in Rome in October 2015.

From Williams' poem, one can deduce that Ohanian proposed to Williams at the same eatery they met.

The WTA Tour, which Williams has dominated for much of her career, posted a photo of Williams and Ohanian on Twitter with a message of congratulations.

The couple arrived in Auckland yesterday for the ASB Classic which starts on Thursday.

As Williams was whisked through a crowded airport, she told reporters that she was excited to be in New Zealand for the first time.

"It's fun to go to new places," the world No. 2 said.

Serena's older sister, Venus, said she was delighted to hear about her sister's engagement. - WIRE SERVICES