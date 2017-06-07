Ivanisevic: 'Mentally weak' Nishikori won't beat Murray

World No. 1 Andy Murray has found form at the French Open after a slow start to the year and played his best match of the fortnight so far in beating Russian Karen Khachanov in the fourth round on Monday.

The Scot has impressed former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic, who expects him to see off Japanese Kei Nishikori when they clash in the quarter-finals today.

The Croat, who is playing in the "legends" event at Roland Garros, said of Murray: "He didn't start the year like he wanted and he started to be a little not confident, but he found himself in the right moment.

"What better way to find yourself than at the French Open, when you're top seeded?

"He played very well (against Khachanov) and he's playing better and better. Now a lot of things are possible. Andy knows what he has to do.

"I don't see Nishikori beating Andy. Nishikori doesn't have the mental side.

"He's going to crack, Andy is too good. Tennis-wise, yes, but it's not only hitting the balls."

Unlike Nishikori, Murray has not forgotten their US Open quarter-final last year and is looking to make amends for one that got away.

Murray was the favourite to claim the title in New York after winning Wimbledon and Olympic gold, but came unstuck on a dramatic evening.

He won the first set against Nishikori 6-1, led by two sets to one and looked poised to go a break up in the fourth when play was interrupted by a loud noise from the PA system.

Murray lost his cool, then fought back from 2-4 down in the decider to lead 5-4, but lost the last three games.

He told Eurosport: "Obviously, we played at the US Open and that was five sets, a match that got away from me a little bit, so I need to learn a bit from that.

"He's always a tough guy to play against.

"I'm happy with where my game's at. Everything is going pretty well just now. I'm feeling good going into the middle part of the second week."

Meanwhile, torrential rain halted women's quarter-final action at the French Open yesterday.

Jelena Ostapenko was serving for the second set in her match against Caroline Woznacki after the Dane clinched the opener 6-4.