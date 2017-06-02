Jabeur defers fasting after making history

Jabeur only squeezed into the main draw when Germany's Laura Siegemund was forced to withdraw through injury.

Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to reach the third round of a Grand Slam yesterday, but admitted her success has caused a dilemma for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The 22-year-old Tunisian, ranked 114th in the world, defeated sixth seed Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia 6-4, 6-3 at the French Open, having earned her place in the main draw as a "lucky loser" after being beaten in qualifying.

However, she said her unexpected run means she will have to defer her Ramadan fasting obligations until her Roland Garros adventure ends.

"I cannot go without eating or drinking, but after the tournament I will give it back, day by day," she explained after her first career win over a top-10 player.

"I won't be able to do the 30 days but I have time to do it before the next Ramadan."

Jabeur, who had never won a match at the Majors before her visit to Paris, has now bettered the previous best by an Arab woman at a Slam.

That mark was set by compatriot Selima Sfar, who made the second round at Roland Garros twice, three times at Wimbledon and once at the US Open.

Jabeur, who was the French Open girls' champion in 2011, plays Swiss 30th seed and 2015 semi-finalist Timea Bacsinszky today for a place in the last 16.

"I am very happy to reach the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time," added Jabeur, who proudly waved a Tunisian flag on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

"The fans here and all the Tunisians really helped me."

Jabeur hailed the help she has received from Sfar, a trailblazer for Arab women's tennis.

"She is such a great inspiration, she always comes to help me and support me," said Jabeur, who fired 30 winners to 2009 semi-finalist Cibulkova's 13, taking the match when her opponent double-faulted.

Jabeur only squeezed into the main draw when Germany's Laura Siegemund was forced to withdraw through injury.

Gloria Pizzichini was the last "lucky loser" to reach the third round in Paris in 1996.

Nicole Jagerman of Holland was the only "lucky loser" to make the fourth round in Paris in 1988.

Jabeur's win has already guaranteed her the biggest pay day of her career with 118,000 euros (S$182,898) guaranteed for third-round players.

"This is a second chance for me. Now I will do everything I can to continue on this path," added the Paris-based player.

She also believes her victory is an important step forward for women's tennis in the Arab world and is prepared for the extra scrutiny.

"Tunisia is a very small country but I feel it has got a bit bigger," she said.

"It's an honour to represent the Arab world and Africa."

Cibulkova arrived in Paris under an injury cloud having been forced to wear a cast on her wrist earlier in the season.