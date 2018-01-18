Karlovic the oldest man in Australian Open third round since 1978
Croatia's Ivo Karlovic became the oldest man to reach the third round of the Australian Open for 40 years when he edged out Japan's Yuichi Sugita in five sets yesterday.
Karlovic, who turns 39 next month, served down 53 aces as he came through 7-6(7/3), 6-7(3/7), 7-5, 4-6, 12-10 in four hours and 33 minutes - the longest match in the tournament so far.
He will face Italy's Andreas Seppi in round three tomorrow, when he will be the oldest player to contest that round since Ken Rosewall, aged 44, in 1978 when the draw was only 64. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now