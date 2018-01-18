Karlovic the oldest man in Australian Open third round since 1978

Croatia's Ivo Karlovic became the oldest man to reach the third round of the Australian Open for 40 years when he edged out Japan's Yuichi Sugita in five sets yesterday.

Karlovic, who turns 39 next month, served down 53 aces as he came through 7-6(7/3), 6-7(3/7), 7-5, 4-6, 12-10 in four hours and 33 minutes - the longest match in the tournament so far.