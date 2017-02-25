Kerber cruises into semi-finals
Angelique Kerber hammered Ana Konjuh 6-3, 6-2 at the Dubai Championships yesterday morning (Singaopre time) to stay in contention for a return to the top of the world rankings.
The German can reclaim the top spot from Serena Williams if she wins the title at the Aviation club tomorrow morning.
Kerber will meet Elina Svitolina, who beat Lauren Davis 6-0, 6-4, in the last four, while 10th seed Caroline Wozniacki will take on Latvian Anastasija Sevastova in the other semi-final. - AFP