Kerber edges closer to top spot

German Angelique Kerber beat Monica Puig 6-2, 6-3 in barely an hour at the Dubai Tennis Championships yesterday morning (Singapore time) to move a step closer to returning to the No. 1 ranking.

The top seed, who held the top WTA spot in 2016 before Serena Williams took it back last month, could regain the No. 1 ranking if she wins the Gulf event tomorrow.

Kerber will next meet Ana Konjuh, who eliminated eighth seed Elena Vesnina 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4).