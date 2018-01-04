Tennis

Kerber fires as Bouchard battles in Hopman Cup

Jan 04, 2018 06:00 am

A buoyant Angelique Kerber beat a battling Eugenie Bouchard 6-1, 6-3 to lead Germany to a 3-0 win over Canada at the mixed-teams Hopman Cup yesterday.

Former world No. 1 Kerber notched her second straight-set win in Perth to start the new year, while Bouchard - once ranked fifth but now 83rd - was testy after yet another comprehensive defeat.

Kerber's win gave the Germans a perfect start to the Group A tie. Young gun Alexander Zverev then ensured they remained unbeaten after two outings with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Vasek Pospisil.

In the dead-rubber mixed doubles, the Germans completed a clean sweep with a straight-set win. If the Germans beat Australia tomorrow, they will be assured of a berth in Saturday's final. - AFP

Halep seals top seeding for Australian Open
Tennis

Halep seals top seeding for Australian Open

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Tennis