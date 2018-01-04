Kerber fires as Bouchard battles in Hopman Cup

A buoyant Angelique Kerber beat a battling Eugenie Bouchard 6-1, 6-3 to lead Germany to a 3-0 win over Canada at the mixed-teams Hopman Cup yesterday.

Former world No. 1 Kerber notched her second straight-set win in Perth to start the new year, while Bouchard - once ranked fifth but now 83rd - was testy after yet another comprehensive defeat.

Kerber's win gave the Germans a perfect start to the Group A tie. Young gun Alexander Zverev then ensured they remained unbeaten after two outings with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Vasek Pospisil.