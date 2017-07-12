Kerber sees positives despite losing world No. 1 ranking

Germany's Angelique Kerber surrendered her world No. 1 ranking after being beaten by Spain's Garbine Muguruza in the Wimbledon fourth round on Monday but left the All England Club feeling that she may have turned a corner.

"It was for sure the best match for a long time for me... But I think I'm still on a good way," she said after the 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 defeat which means either Simona Halep or Karolina Pliskova will replace her at the top of the rankings next Monday.

Kerber, winner of the US and Australian Opens last year, came into the tournament on the back of a poor clay season and a year in which she has struggled to live up to the billing of being the world's best player.

The 29-year-old German was beaten by 40th-ranked Ekaterina Makarova at the French Open, thus becoming the first top-seeded woman to lose in the opening round of the French Open since the sport turned professional in 1968.

She was also forced to withdraw from a warm-up event in Birmingham last month due to a hamstring injury, further lowering expectations for Wimbledon.

A fourth-round exit is a disappointment, but Kerber senses that her form is starting to re-emerge.

"When I came here, I was telling myself, I was practising good after Paris. For me, I'm still looking forward to the next months, next weeks. I think I'm again on a good way to playing again a high level of tennis," she said.

Kerber showed plenty of grit and determination against Muguruza, producing some brave attacking shots with several superb down-the-line winners in particular.

She had hardly looked back to her best in wins over Irina Falconi and Kirsten Flipkens and she was in real danger in the third round, where she battled back from a set and a break down to defeat American Shelby Rogers.

But, compared to some of her performances this year, the way she played against Muguruza was a distinct improvement.

Now her thoughts will turn to defending her US Open title at Flushing Meadows.

"I will go home and I will take few days off, then I'm looking forward to going to the US," she added.

"I think I will go there also with a good motivation, good positive emotion. For me, it was really important that I played the grass season well.