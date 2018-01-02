Tennis

Kerber stars as Germany edge past Belgium in Hopman Cup

Match Report
Jan 02, 2018 06:00 am

Angelique Kerber showed plenty of tenacity to beat Belgium's Elise Mertens before teaming up with Alexander Zverev to help Germany get their Hopman Cup campaign off to a winning start at the Perth Arena yesterday.

Kerber put Germany ahead with a 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/1) victory over Mertens in the round-robin stage of the eight-nation mixed team event in Australia.

David Goffin levelled proceedings for Belgium, beating world No. 4 Zverev 6-3, 6-3.

But Kerber and Zverev were too strong in the deciding mixed-doubles rubber, winning 4-2, 4-3 (5/2). - REUTERS

Winning start to 2018 for Halep, Sharapova
Tennis

Winning start to 2018 for Halep, Sharapova

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Tennis