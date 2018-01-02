Kerber stars as Germany edge past Belgium in Hopman Cup
Angelique Kerber showed plenty of tenacity to beat Belgium's Elise Mertens before teaming up with Alexander Zverev to help Germany get their Hopman Cup campaign off to a winning start at the Perth Arena yesterday.
Kerber put Germany ahead with a 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/1) victory over Mertens in the round-robin stage of the eight-nation mixed team event in Australia.
David Goffin levelled proceedings for Belgium, beating world No. 4 Zverev 6-3, 6-3.
But Kerber and Zverev were too strong in the deciding mixed-doubles rubber, winning 4-2, 4-3 (5/2). - REUTERS
