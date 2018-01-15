Konta says 'open' tournament down to depth in women's tennis

Johanna Konta believes that the lack of a clear favourite for the Australian Open reflects the growing strength in depth of women's tennis.

Asked by reporters if the year's first Grand Slam - which begins today without defending champion and new mum Serena Williams - was now wide open, Konta had a curt response.

The world No. 9 said: "What does that mean? Whenever I get asked that question, it always comes across in a really kind of an almost negative way instead of acknowledging how many great players we have.

"The championship is open in the sense there are so many great players.

"You just see it in every round, in tournaments, in Slams. There are so many massive first rounds, tough second rounds.

"That's not specific to a Grand Slam. That's the same in Brisbane. I played (US Open finalist) Madison Keys in the first round. Even in Sydney, I played (former world No. 2) Agnieszka (Radwanska).

"It's exciting for the fans who bought tickets. They know when they're coming, whatever day, there are going to be great matches on."

Konta ended her 2017 season early after a foot injury caused a slump in late-season form which saw her miss out on the WTA Tour Finals.

And her start to 2018 has not been entirely smooth - a retirement in the quarter-final at the Brisbane International with a hip injury was followed by a first-round defeat by Radwanska in Sydney.

"I kind of hit a bit of a wall," Konta admitted when asked about her end-of-2017 woes.

"I just wasn't able to roll with the punches any more. It was just a bit overwhelming.

"It just shows the margins are so small in these events. There's really not much in it on who comes through and who doesn't."

Born in Sydney before moving to England, Konta has consistently played some of her best tennis Down Under.