Kvitova attacked by knife-wielding burglar

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova was injured after an attack by a knife-wielding burglar at her home in the eastern Czech town of Prostejov, her spokesman said yesterday.

"Petra Kvitova was attacked in her flat this morning, it was a random crime, nobody was going to attack or rob her as Petra Kvitova," spokesman Karel Tejkal said.

"She was injured by a knife during the attempted burglary. Her life is not in danger, she is being treated by doctors."

The Dnes daily said she had cuts on her left hand.

Tejkal said the burglar was still at large.